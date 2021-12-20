DHR Health moves COVID vaccine clinic

DHR Health is changing the location of its COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The new location is at 5521 Doctors Drive in Edinburg.

Due to the upcoming holidays, the clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday it will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The following week the clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

The clinic will be closed on both Fridays.

Regular clinic hours will resume starting Tuesday, Jan. 4. The clinic will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.