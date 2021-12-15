Cameron County makes big contribution to Boys and Girls Clubs

HARLINGEN – The new gym.

Repairs, maintenance, meals and the list goes on.

The $333,333 check presented Monday to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harlingen will fill a critical need for the organization that served as a lifeline to local kids and their families during the pandemic.

The organization has only held one fundraiser the past two years, yet it found a way to meet the needs of many.

The generous contribution from Cameron County was greatly appreciated.

“We are trying to recuperate from not having fundraisers,” said Gerald Gathright, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harlingen.

“This will help offset some unusual costs we have incurred during the pandemic, providing meals to families,” Gathright said

Hundreds of kids and dignitaries filled the gym of the Main Unit of the BGCH Monday night to witness the presentation of the check by Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño. He was joined by Cameron County Commissioners Sofia Benavides, David Garza, Joey Lopez and Gus Ruiz.

“It is extremely emotional and heartwarming that we are able to give back,” Treviño said. “We know that groups like the Boys and Girls Clubs serve such an important purpose in our communities, so to be able to do this, we are humbled by it.”

The money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden to aid public health and economy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county distributed $1 million of that money between three Boys and Girls Clubs in Cameron County: San Benito, Los Fresnos and Harlingen.

“They gave us quite a bit of discretion on how to use some of this money,” Treviño said. “We wanted to make sure that we gave groups opportunities to apply.”

Why the Boys and Girls Clubs?

“Obviously, the impact that is on our youth,” Treviño said. “The sports, the recreation, and the activities that they provide for our kids after school.”

Ryan Newman, president of the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harlingen, expressed gratitude for the much-need funds.

“It’s absolutely important,” he said. “We have a lot going on. We have the new gym going up, we had a lot of building maintenance that we’re doing. Funding like this is always super.”