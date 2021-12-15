Candidates seeking federal, state and county offices in Cameron County

With the March 1 primary election more than a couple of months away, candidates seeking a place on both the Democratic and Republican ballots have filed their intentions.
The candidates had until 6 p.m. Monday to file the necessary paperwork to have their names placed on the ticket.
The following is a list of Republicans running for federal, state and county elections provided by Republican Party Chairman Morgan Graham:
- Senate District 27: Adan Hinojosa, Israel Salinas and Raul Torres
- House District 35: Oscar Rosa
- House District 37: Janie Lopez and George Rivera
- Cameron County Judge: Carlos Cascos
- Cameron County Clerk: Veronica Deaton
- Cameron County Commissioner Pct. 2: Erasmo Castro
- Cameron County Commissioner Pct. 4: Oscar Guerra and Charles “Chuck” Vieh
- Cameron County JP Pct 5-2: Alejandro “Alex” Torres
- Cameron County JP Pct 1: Andrew Infante
- Cameron County Chairman: Morgan Graham
The Brownsville Herald has reached out to Democratic Party Chairman Jared Hockema for a list of Democratic candidates running for office and is waiting for his response.