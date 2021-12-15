Candidates seeking federal, state and county offices in Cameron County

With the March 1 primary election more than a couple of months away, candidates seeking a place on both the Democratic and Republican ballots have filed their intentions.

The candidates had until 6 p.m. Monday to file the necessary paperwork to have their names placed on the ticket.

The following is a list of Republicans running for federal, state and county elections provided by Republican Party Chairman Morgan Graham:

Senate District 27: Adan Hinojosa, Israel Salinas and Raul Torres

House District 35: Oscar Rosa

House District 37: Janie Lopez and George Rivera

Cameron County Judge: Carlos Cascos

Cameron County Clerk: Veronica Deaton

Cameron County Commissioner Pct. 2: Erasmo Castro

Cameron County Commissioner Pct. 4: Oscar Guerra and Charles “Chuck” Vieh

Cameron County JP Pct 5-2: Alejandro “Alex” Torres

Cameron County JP Pct 1: Andrew Infante

Cameron County Chairman: Morgan Graham

The Brownsville Herald has reached out to Democratic Party Chairman Jared Hockema for a list of Democratic candidates running for office and is waiting for his response.