Food pantry has banner year in donations

SAN BENITO – Loads of canned goods on Tuesday filled the San Benito Food Pantry, thanks to the CRABs who pooled their efforts to feed those in need.

“It was a big all-time high for us,” said Maile Hedin, a member of the Conservative Retired Adult Bikers motorcycle club at Fun-N-Sun RV Resort.

She and fellow committee members Marcia Porter and Linda Perry rejoiced in the success of this year’s Christmas food drive.

Canned spaghetti, boxes of Ritz crackers, and bags of pasta filled carts, baskets and tables throughout the pantry.

But it didn’t stop there.

Not only did they have a banner year for food donations, the CRABs also raised $11,262, almost double last year’s fundraiser.

And the San Benito Food Pantry was impressed.

“Woo-hoo!” said Forest Walker, president of the pantry.

“My goodness, it’s very important,” Walker said. “We were talking earlier that a can of green beans at Wal-Mart is 85 cents. I can get a case of 24 cans of green beans for $1.50 through the government.”

Not only is the money important to the food bank, the facility and all its donations serve a critical need to the community.

“There are a lot of poor people in this community, and they depend on us,” Walker said. “They depend on the pantry. I am happy that we are there.”

So will be community members as they throng the pantry during the Christmas holidays for oatmeal, cheerios, ravioli and a horde of other foods donated by people who seem to be in a more giving spirit these days.