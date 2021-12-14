Border Patrol agents stop smuggling attempts of marijuana

Nearly 300 pounds of marijuana was seized by border agents in the Rio Grande Valley last week.

U.S. Border Patrol agents stationed in the Valley intercepted two drug smuggling attempts in a two-day span, according to an agency news release.

On Saturday, agents in the Rio Grande City area working near La Grulla found several shoe prints leading away from the Rio Grande.

Upon following the shoe prints the agents were led to an abandoned house where the agents and La Grulla police officers seized four bundles of marijuana.

They also apprehended five people who the agents determined to have illegally entered the U.S., according to Border Patrol.

Agents from the Brownsville station seized eight bundles of marijuana after authorities received information of a suspicious black GMC pickup truck near the Rio Grande on Friday.

According to the agents, several people were found attempting to transport marijuana across the Rio Grande on a makeshift raft.

In total, the two accounts resulted in the seizure of nearly 300 pounds of marijuana which is valued at over $236,000.