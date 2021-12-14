CBP finds nearly 200 pounds of meth hidden in vehicle at Hidalgo port

Federal authorities arrested a woman on Friday who claimed she was crossing into the country for a job interview in McAllen after finding nearly 200 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle she was driving.

Ashley Elena Quintana, a U.S. citizen born in 2001, is charged with the illegal importation of approximately 191 pounds of the narcotic.

She told investigators that she thought she was referred to secondary because she had a small amount of marijuana for personal use and claims she had no idea about the 21 packages of methamphetamine concealed in an aftermarket compartment in the floor of the vehicle she was driving, according to a criminal complaint.

The bust happened at the Hidalgo port of entry, and she told Homeland Security Investigations agents in an interview that she was traveling from Reynosa to McAllen for a job interview.

“Quintana initially claimed ownership of the vehicle and stated she had purchased the vehicle approximately one and a half months ago from an unknown person in Mission, Texas for approximately $5,000 United States Dollars,” the complaint stated. “Quintana claimed the only mechanical work conducted on the vehicle were on the brakes.”

That document says Quintana claimed the vehicle was at the mechanic shop for approximately a week and that she had picked it up on Friday.

“After several inconsistent statements, Quintana admitted that she had received an inquiry on social media from an unknown person in Mexico to cross the vehicle from Mexico into the United States to ‘Burn’ the vehicle,” the complaint stated. “Quintana admitted she believed the vehicle was being ‘burned’ to conduct illicit activities in the future.”

Federal special agents said she admitted the vehicle belonged to an unknown person in Mexico and that it was provided to her on the day of her arrest.

Quintana claimed she was going to a Walmart in Weslaco to shop for gifts, according to the complaint, which says she also admitted to deleting messages from her phone.

“Quintana claimed she believed she was referred due to the vehicle containing a marijuana joint or personal use marijuana,” the complaint stated. “Quintana claimed she was not aware of the narcotics located within the aftermarket compartment of the floor of the vehicle.”

Investigators say she said she was expecting to be paid $100 to cross the vehicle.

She is being temporarily held without bond pending a detention hearing scheduled for later this week.