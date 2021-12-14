Cascos files to be Republican Party nominee for Cameron County Judge

Former Cameron County judge Carlos H. Cascos wants his job back. He has filed to be the Republican Party nominee for the position.

“I do not take this undertaking lightly. I realize it will be a tough campaign, running against a well-funded incumbent, however, I believe the current public policies initiated, advocated, & supported by the incumbent County Judge are not in the best interests of our constituency,” Cascos said in his announcement. “I intend to run an issues-oriented campaign, not only focusing on what the incumbent has done or not done, but what I intend to do if elected.”

Cascos served as Cameron County judge from 2007 to 2014.