Suspect in 2004 murder surrenders at border bridge

A man wanted in a September 2004 murder has turned himself in to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department.

Fabian Alejandro Gutierrez-Hernandez on Sunday walked across the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville and said that he wanted to turn himself in to take care of a matter he was involved in many years ago, according to an arrest information document provided by the sheriff’s department.

“In the initial information provided was that the subject (Fabian Alejandro Gutierrez-Hernandez) wanted to turn himself in regarding a murder that occurred in 2002 (sic),” the document states.

A Cameron County grand jury on Sept. 17, 2009, indicted Gutierrez and two others in the killing of Tomas Hernandez Zapata by “shooting Tomas Hernandez Zapata, with a firearm, and the defendant was then and there in the course of committing or attempting to commit the offense of kidnapping of Tomas Hernandez Zapata.”

Hernandez Zapata’s body was found lying in blood in the middle of the road at the 500 block of Houston Road on Sept. 8, 2004, according to a Cameron County Sheriff’s Department report. He had been shot several times, the report states.

Gutierrez-Hernandez remained in custody at a Cameron County jail on a no bond.