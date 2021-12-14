Garciasville resident charged with accident involving death

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a 48-year-old Garciasville resident Saturday and charged her with accident involving death over allegations that she hit a pedestrian before fleeing.

Yesenia Garza is accused of hitting 55-year-old Garciasville resident Marcelina Alfaro Castillo on U.S. 83 and Farm-to-Market Road 1430 Saturday night.

DPS says Garza was arrested after a trooper pulled over the white Jeep Commander, which was also occupied by two children, and determined she was involved in the hit-and-run after seeing a defective front right headlight, damage to the front right and a missing right front quarter panel.

“Based on the Trooper’s roadside interview, it was determined the vehicle had been involved in a crash and fled the scene,” an agency news release stated.