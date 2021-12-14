132 more COVID cases added in Hidalgo County; one death

Hidalgo County reported one COVID-19 related death and 132 additional cases of the virus Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, a woman over the age of 70 from McAllen died as a result of complications related to the virus. She was not vaccinated.

The woman’s death raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,509.

The 132 new cases include 47 confirmed cases, 69 probable and 16 suspected cases. There have now been a total of 121,425 positive cases in the county, including 70,193 confirmed cases, 48,092 probable and 3,140 suspected.

The county also reported 20 positive cases among students in county schools and three among staff. There have been a total of 4,356 cases among students and 832 among staff since the county began keeping track of COVID activity in schools in August.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 57 people in county hospitals with the virus, including 55 adults and two children. There were 21 people in intensive care units, including 20 adults and one child.

The county reported an additional 167 people were released from isolation, raising that total to 116,988. There are 928 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 730,183 COVID-19 tests, and 608,094 had negative results.