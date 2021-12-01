Mental Health Creative Arts Contest seeking entries

To raise awareness of mental health issues, the annual Texas Mental Health Creative Arts Contest is announcing its call for submissions from Dec. 1 until March 15, 2022.

The contest is hosted by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission along with the Texas System of Care and the Texas Institute for Excellence in Mental Health at the University of Texas at Austin.

Participants can submit their creative work in one of three categories—original artwork, writing, or photography—that draws on the contest theme, “Why Does Mental Health Matter to You?”

The contest is open to Texans of all ages and is judged in four age groups: elementary, middle school, high school and adult, Texas Health and Human Services Commission stated in a media release. Last year, the contest drew 687 submissions.

“When people share their perspectives and experiences through art, it can help them process their emotions and kickstart conversations that inspire connection, provide encouragement, and give hope to others facing similar challenges,” said Dr. Courtney Harvey, associate commissioner of the Texas HHSC Office of Mental Health Coordination. “Those healthy discussions can be the push someone may need to seek support and really start taking care of their mental health, and that can save lives.”

The artwork will be judged on originality, creativity and how well it expresses the contest theme. Winners from each category and age group will receive prizes and have their work displayed and published on the Texas Mental Health Creative Arts Contest website.

For more information, including past winners, rules, and how people can submit artwork, visit gallery.txsystemofcare.org.