No white Christmas for RGV this year

If you’re dreaming of having a white Christmas in the Rio Grande Valley this year, you are out of luck.

ACCU Weather on Wednesday released its white Christmas 2021 forecast and states there is a 5% chance that South Texas could see snow on Christmas.

The last time the Valley had a white Christmas was on Dec. 24-25, 2004 with 1.5 to 3 inches of the snow recorded throughout the area. Brownsville and Harlingen received 1.5 inches of snow, South Padre Island at 2.5 inches and McAllen received 3.5 inches.

ACCU Weather reports La Niña is still in play and it tends to steer storms northward, cutting the southern portion of the U.S. off from moisture.

According to NOAA, La Niña winters tend to be drier and warmer than normal across the southern U.S. and cooler and wetter in the northern U.S. and Canada.

La Niña is expected to hang around until February.