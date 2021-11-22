Get ready for a soggy Thanksgiving Day

By
Laura B. Martinez - The Brownsville Herald
-

You might want to keep those Thanksgiving celebrations indoors.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville continues to monitor an incoming trough of low pressure that will push a cold front through the Rio Grande Valley on Thanksgiving Day. The front will interact with rich moisture to produce showers and thunderstorms, said David Reese, a meteorologist with the NWS.

“While severe thunderstorms are not expected, some locally heavy rainfall could lead to minor flooding in urban, low-lying and poor drainage areas,” Reese said in a weather outlook. “Widespread rainfall totals of 0.5 inches to 2 inches are expected from Thanksgiving morning through midday Friday with locally higher amounts of 3+ inches possible.”

There’s an 80% chance for showers on Thursday and Thursday night.

The rain chances will come to an end Friday, as the cold front passes through the Valley and cooler air sets in.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR