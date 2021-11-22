Get ready for a soggy Thanksgiving Day

You might want to keep those Thanksgiving celebrations indoors.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville continues to monitor an incoming trough of low pressure that will push a cold front through the Rio Grande Valley on Thanksgiving Day. The front will interact with rich moisture to produce showers and thunderstorms, said David Reese, a meteorologist with the NWS.

“While severe thunderstorms are not expected, some locally heavy rainfall could lead to minor flooding in urban, low-lying and poor drainage areas,” Reese said in a weather outlook. “Widespread rainfall totals of 0.5 inches to 2 inches are expected from Thanksgiving morning through midday Friday with locally higher amounts of 3+ inches possible.”

There’s an 80% chance for showers on Thursday and Thursday night.

The rain chances will come to an end Friday, as the cold front passes through the Valley and cooler air sets in.