Holiday Village Brownsville opens Monday night

What better way to get into the holiday spirit than by visiting the Holiday Village Brownsville at Dean Porter that opens at 6 p.m. Monday, that’s tonight.

There will be door prizes and music on opening night, and at 7 p.m. they will flip the lights on the cottages. The lights will stay on until the park closes each evening.

Admission to the Holiday Village Brownsville is free and open to all.

This is the holiday village’s 12th year. During the first year, there were nine cottages. This year, 33 miniature cottages will be on display all adorned with dazzling lights.

And don’t forget to take those light jackets with you as you venture out because the National Weather Service in Brownsville reports temperatures will be in the low 60s Monday night.

The Holiday Village Brownsville is located at Dean Porter Park Drive. It will be open through Jan.1, 2022.