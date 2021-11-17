And the thunder rolls: Cold front and thunderstorms on tap for the Valley

You might be awakened by a rumble of thunderstorms early Thursday morning as a cold front passes through the Rio Grande Valley.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports there is a 60% to 70% chance of thunderstorms or showers in the forecast before 9 a.m. Thursday. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Although the temperatures will be in the mid 70s around 9 a.m., they will drop to around 67 degrees and will remain in the mid 60s during the remainder of the day, the NWS reports.

East to northeast winds from 6 mph to 11 mph will become north to northeast winds to 16 mph to 21 mph by the afternoon. Wind gusts of 26 mph are possible.

Thursday’s overnight lows will be around 59 degrees while Friday’s highs will be around 72 degrees with a slight chance of showers. Friday night lows will be around 59 degrees. Saturday’s highs will be near 82 degrees.