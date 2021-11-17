Furry friends in need: Humane Society of Harlingen dogs at risk of euthanasia

HARLINGEN — Local shelter dogs are in urgent need of finding foster or forever homes.

The Humane Society of Harlingen released a list of dogs that are at risk of euthanasia if the staff is unable to free up space through adoption, foster or rescue by 4 p.m. today.

According to a press release, many throughout the Rio Grande Valley are taking animals to the Humane Society of Harlingen, which has a finite amount of space to house them.

“Every single day without fail we get calls from residents of McAllen, Brownsville, Raymondville, Rio Grande City, Weslaco, San Juan, San Benito, Mission, Edinburg, Alamo, La Feria and so many other municipalities throughout the Valley,” Executive Director Luis Quintanilla stated.

The Humane Society hasn’t had to euthanize an animal for space in nearly two years.

However, personnel say the high level of animal abandonment and the predictably high intake from animal control might cause the shelter’s reality to change for the worse.

“Dozens of cats, kittens, dogs and puppies have been left at our doorstep, tied to our trees, left in boxes and literally thrown over the fence into our outdoor play yard,” Quintanilla stated.

Personnel said due to severe or untreatable illnesses or behavior issues, animal shelters sometimes face the difficult decision to euthanize an animal, but only when they have exhausted all other options.

Animals who are candidates for adoption have no time limit in our shelter and can stay as long as they need to find their happy new beginning.

Personnel say people can help right now by adopting, fostering and waiving options when it comes to surrendering an animal to their shelter.

“Make some noise, if you are not a Harlingen resident, we need you to make some noise,” Quintanilla stated. “We understand that you do not want to surrender your pets to any shelter or municipal pound. We understand you want to do the right thing for the pet you picked up or the pet you own but can no longer care for.”

Personnel say adopting or fostering any pet in the Humane Society’s care helps save the life of that animal, as well as the incoming one that needs that kennel space.The Humane Society of Harlingen is located at 1106 Markowsky Ave. For more information, visit www.hshtx.org or call (956) 425-7297.