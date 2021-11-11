Many who love to run will be showcasing their strength and determination during an upcoming fitness event on South Padre Island.

Rav Run Adventures, a Brownsville-based fun-run business, is going to host a two-day half marathon event on South Padre Island this weekend.

The event’s 5K/one-mile run will be held on Saturday and its half marathon will be held on Sunday.

Packet pickup for participants will be held on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn on South Padre Island. To participate in the race, runners must pick up their packet. Medals, jackets and timing chips will not be given to those without a bib.

The event’s registration deadline was Nov. 10, however, many are still able to check out the action or cheer for their family and loved ones as they set out to complete these half marathon activities.

Start and finish lines for all events will be at Clayton’s Beach Bar and Event Venue. Saturday’s 5K/one-mile run begins at 7 a.m. and Sunday’s half marathon begins at 6:45 a.m.

Both runs will begin with a shotgun start.

Race day parking will be available at Clayton’s Beach Bar and Event Venue. Overflow parking will be held at the SPI Convention Centre.

All runners ages 21 and older will receive a beer bracelet in their packets. Participants must have their bracelet with them on race day and give it to the bartender to receive their free beer.

Half marathon runners will be able to pick up their finisher jackets after they’ve completed their run at Clayton’s Finisher Party. Runners must present their “tear tag” included on their bib to claim their finisher jacket.

The event’s after party and awards ceremony will take place at Clayton’s Beach Bar and Event Venue.

For information about the event, visit www.ravrunadventures.com.