Brownsville man accused of assaulting ER doctor

A Brownsville man’s trip to the emergency room landed him in jail after he allegedly assaulted a doctor who was treating him.

Brownsville police report 53-year-old James John Beach walked into the emergency room at Valley Baptist Medical Center on Wednesday seeking treatment, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Sandoval said during Beach’s time in the emergency room, he was being belligerent and used profane language towards the staff.

Beach was then advised by a doctor that he needed to calm down and not to use foul language towards the staff.

“Beach got upset and started to strike the doctor,” Sandoval said.

Brownsville police arrived at the hospital and took Beach into custody.

Beach was arraigned Wednesday on one count of assault on emergency personnel providing service. His bond was set at $10,000.

[email protected]