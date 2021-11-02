McAllen Holiday Parade to include RGV marching bands

The McAllen Holiday Parade will feature 13 of the Rio Grande Valley’s school marching bands and will air in 31 U.S. Hispanic markets the weekend of the parade.

The city held a press conference Tuesday to announce the additions to the parade’s entertainment lineup.

The parade was already slated to feature the United States Air Force Band and actor Mario Lopez.

“We are thrilled that our international award-winning McAllen Holiday Parade, presented by H-E-B and powered by Bert Ogden & Fiesta Dealerships, will highlight some of the best student talent that our region has to offer,” District 5 Commissioner Victor “Seby” Haddad wrote in a release from the city. “One of the best parts of a parade is the marching bands and we have some of the most amazing high school marching bands located right here in South Texas. I can’t wait to be a part of the parade so that everyone can have a rockin’ good time around the south pole with the Rio Grande Valley’s best high school marching bands.”

Bands from McAllen, Donna, Edinburg, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo, La Joya, Santa Rosa and Valley View ISDs will participate, the release said.

Organizers are also still looking for volunteers. Balloon handlers must be 18 or over, while banner carriers must be 16 or over. All volunteers must go through a background check. To learn more, visit www.volunteersotx.org or send questions to [email protected].