Three more Hidalgo County residents die due to COVID-19, all unvaccinated

Three more Hidalgo County residents died due to COVID-19, the county reported Tuesday. All were unvaccinated.

Two women and one man died due to complications related to COVID-19, raising the county’s total death toll to 3,458.

The county also reported 59 new cases of COVID among its residents. Of those, 10 were confirmed cases, 47 were probable, and two were suspected.

In schools, four more staff members and 12 students tested positive for COVID for a total of 684 staff and 3,353 students who have tested positive since the county began tracking cases at schools.

There have now been a total of 117,926 COVID-19 cases in the county, of which 68,506 were confirmed cases, 46,542 were probable cases, and 2,878 were suspected cases.

In hospitals throughout the county, there were 96 people hospitalized due to COVID, 88 adult patients and eight pediatric patients.

Of those 96, 33 were being treated in intensive care units, including 30 adults and three pediatric patients.