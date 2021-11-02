Cameron County Election Results

Here are the unofficial election results:
Cameron County Venue Project
For – 3198
Against – 2920
Los Fresnos City Council, Place 3
Gordon D. Cappon – 106
Gabriela Fernandez – 143
Los Fresnos City Council, Place 4
Luis Gonzalez – 167
Los Fresnos City Charter, Amendment A
For – 168
Against – 70
Los Fresnos City Charter, Amendment B
For – 196
Against – 40
Los Fresnos City Charter, Amendment C
For – 210
Against – 25
Los Fresnos City Charter, Amendment D
For – 198
Against – 30
Los Fresnos City Charter, Amendment E
For – 191
Against – 30
Los Fresnos City Charter, Amendment F
For – 205
Against – 18
Los Fresnos City Charter, Amendment g
For – 186
Against – 14
Point Isabel ISD, Proposition A
For – 468
Against – 427
Point Isabel ISD, Proposition B
For – 418
Against – 471
Point Isabel ISD, Proposition C
For – 438
Against – 456
Cameron County Irrigation District No. 6
For – 372
Against – 81
