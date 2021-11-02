Cameron County Election Results

By

Here are the unofficial election results:

Cameron County Venue Project

For – 3198

Against – 2920

Los Fresnos City Council, Place 3

Gordon D. Cappon – 106

Gabriela Fernandez – 143

Los Fresnos City Council, Place 4

Luis Gonzalez – 167

Los Fresnos City Charter, Amendment A

For – 168

Against – 70

Los Fresnos City Charter, Amendment B

For – 196

Against – 40

Los Fresnos City Charter, Amendment C

For – 210

Against – 25

Los Fresnos City Charter, Amendment D

For – 198

Against – 30

Los Fresnos City Charter, Amendment E

For – 191

Against – 30

Los Fresnos City Charter, Amendment F

For – 205

Against – 18

Los Fresnos City Charter, Amendment g

For – 186

Against – 14

Point Isabel ISD, Proposition A

For – 468

Against – 427

Point Isabel ISD, Proposition B

For – 418

Against – 471

Point Isabel ISD, Proposition C

For – 438

Against – 456

Cameron County Irrigation District No. 6

For – 372

Against – 81

Proposition 1: Raffle Rodeos

For –

Against –

Proposition 2: Tax financing for county infrastructure

For –

Against –

Proposition 3: Restrictions on religious services

For –

Against –

Proposition 4: State judge eligibility

For –

Against –

Proposition 5: Judicial misconduct process

For –

Against –

Proposition 6: Essential caregiver designation

For –

Against –

Proposition 7: Property tax exemptions for bereaved families

For –

Against –

Proposition 8: Property tax exemptions for military families

For –

Against –