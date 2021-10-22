Strong thunderstorms are hitting parts of Hidalgo and Cameron counties Friday afternoon.

The storms are moving into Harlingen with winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch size hail. Some describe it as a “mini hurricane.”

The National Weather Service in Brownsville says the storms are expected to hit Harlingen, Mercedes, La Feria, Palm Valley, Santa Maria, Rangerville, Primera and Combes.

This storms are centered between Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 22 and 34. US Highway 281 between mile markers 810 and 818.

The NWS has also issued a coastal flood advisory that is in effect from 4 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday.

Forecasters say they expect minor flooding in Coastal Cameron, Willacy and Kenedy counties.

Water levels on South Padre Island are expected to reach and push into the sand dunes. Most vehicles will not be able to drivie on the beaches north of Public Beach Access #3. They say minor to moderate beach