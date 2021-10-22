The City of Harlingen will host a drive-thru COIVD-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday for anyone needing a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine or booster.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harlingen Convention Center, 701 Harlingen Heights Dr., on a first-come first-serve basis.

Those getting a second vaccine or booster must remember to bring their vaccination cards with them.

Pfizer Vaccine

• 1st & 2nd dose for 12 & older

Pfizer Booster (6-months after initial series)

• 65 and older

• 18 and older with underlying medical conditions

• 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings.

Moderna Vaccine

• 1st & 2nd dose 18 and older

Moderna Booster (6-months after initial series)

• 65 and older

• 18 and older with underlying medical conditions

• 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

• 1st dose 18 and older

Johnson & Johnson Booster (2-months after initial vaccine)

• 18 and older

The clinic is a partnership of the city, Valley Baptist Medical Center Harlingen, South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District.

The city’s incentive program is in effect until Oct. 31, and provides a $50 gift certificate to Cameron County residents who get the first dose of any of the available vaccines. Since Feb. 12, the city has administered 25,162 vaccines.