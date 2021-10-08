San Benito Library earns accreditation

SAN BENITO — Whether you’re in search of a good book to read or are wanting to get some online work done in a quiet spot, the library offers residents a place to learn and complete virtual tasks.

The San Benito Public Library was recently granted accreditation and is a fully qualified member of the Texas Library System for the upcoming 2021-2022 state fiscal year.

City officials said this distinction is not new to the city. However, it does signify ongoing commitment to the community and ensures that the library will continue to provide top-quality materials and educational resources for its visitors.

According to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, Texas libraries must be accredited.

San Benito Public Library Director Gerardo Salazar, explained that this distinction is something that every public library in Texas must apply for in order to gain accreditation.

He added that the process involves the library director working closely with city administration to assure that all minimum financial and programming requirements are met.

Benefits of accreditation include — access to statewide interlibrary loans, continuing education, TexShare Card programs, technology, grant funding and E-Rate resources.

Faster internet, Wi-Fi and a variety of literacy programs are additional benefits of accreditation.

“It is important for the citizens of San Benito to know that their public library is fully accredited and recognized by the Texas Library Commission,” Salazar stated. “In addition, the accreditation demonstrates the commitment and importance placed on library services by city leaders.”

The San Benito Public Library is offering full services and is located at 101 W. Rose St.

It’s open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information about the library, visit https://tinyurl.com/4rpcsxuf or call (956) 361-3860.