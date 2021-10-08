UTRGV 2021 Holiday Card contest underway

UTRGV students interested in winning some scholarship money may want to enter the university’s annual holiday card contest.

The 2021 Holiday Card contest is underway and it is awarding $4,000 in scholarships to its students.

The contest is opening to University of Texas Rio Grande Valley students and MSA students. All students must be currently enrolled and in good standing, according to contest rules. Dual-credit and concurrent students are not eligible to participate.

Submitted designs can include anything from photographs, paintings, drawings or computer illustrations. The contest will include only artwork and no words or messages. The rules state the artwork should not reference any specific religious holiday.

There will be a president holiday card and a provost holiday card.

First place winners will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship, second place winners will be awarded a $500 scholarship and third place winners will also be awarded a $500 scholarship.

The entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges and the artwork will be judged on its ability to portray the UTRGV “spirit, traditions, creativity and artistic merit.”

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Oct. 28. All entries must be electronically submitted. The limit is one entry per student.

Winners will be announced in mid-November vial email.

More information can be found at: https://link.utrgv.edu/holiday/

