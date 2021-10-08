Edinburg police searching for man with gang ties in shooting death

The Edinburg Police Department is looking for a 36-year-old man that investigators say is considered armed and dangerous with known gang ties in connection to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man Thursday night.

In a news release, police said Miguel Angel Mujica is sought in the homicide investigation.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Mojave Avenue just before 9 p.m. Thursday night in reference to a shooting.

“When officers arrived, they saw a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground,” a news release from police stated. “The 24-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.”

His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators said Mujica is 5’9” and weighs about 190 pounds.

“Mujica was last seen in a black, 2008 Saturn displaying Texas license NDB-1900. Mujica is considered armed and dangerous with known gang ties,” the release stated.

Anyone with information about Mujica is asked to call Edinburg police at 956-289-7700.