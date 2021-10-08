It appears that last Friday’s torrential rains not only left flood waters in some parts of Brownsville, but also prevented one of the flood gates in the resaca behind the Walmart on Ruben Torres Sr. Boulevard from operating properly.

Friday’s surge caused huge rocks to wedge into the slide gate and prevented the sluice gate from lowering down to prevent the water from draining out, said Michael Cisernos, of Divert Construction who is repairing the gate.

He said tree branches were also wedged under the sluice gate which allowed the water to continue to drain out.

“This was due to the strong surge of water caused by Mother Nature,” Cisneros said.

Reports of rainfall amounts of up to 10 inches were recorded in Brownsville last Friday when a weather “supercell” was over Brownsville and it never stopped raining.

The water levels in the resaca behind Walmart and the Brownsville Event Center dropped tremendously with the earth from the dried out resaca bed visible on Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville had said “The combination of an upper level disturbance crossing the southern Great Plains, upper level wind and a low level low pressure system moving east from Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and prior boundaries from earlier thunderstorms north of the Rio Grande Valley and from morning thunderstorms along the coast combined with deep atmospheric tropical moisture to create a thunderstorm “system”, including a heavy-precipitation “supercell” event.”

Cisneros said the parts needed to repair the gates have been ordered and it will be worked on as soon as they arrive. He estimates it will take between two to five days for the water levels in the resaca to rise again.

Brownsville Public Utilities Board will be in charge of providing water to the resaca, he said.

