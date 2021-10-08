Sheriff’s Office: Man shot and killed by deputies lunged at them with a knife

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said a 25-year-old man inside his bedroom lunged at deputies with a knife before he was shot and killed.

The man was identified as Guillermo San Miguel Sanchez.

The fatal shooting happened after deputies responded to the 8200 block of Ruben Navarro Street in rural Weslaco at 9:42 a.m. Wednesday for a 911 call regarding a domestic dispute.

“Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Deputies found a female on the front yard of her residence with injuries consistent with an assault,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “The 63-year-old victim stated she had been assaulted by her 25-year-old son, Guillermo San Miguel Sanchez, who was inside the residence.”

Deputies found him inside his bedroom and the sheriff’s office said he was armed with a knife.

“Deputies attempted to disarm the suspect with multiple verbal commands, which failed, before the suspect lunged at them,” the Facebook post said. “Fearing for their safety, both Deputies discharged their firearms to stop the threat against them.”

Deputies and EMTs with the Weslaco Fire Department provided emergency medical treatment, but Sanchez died.

On Thursday, sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Frank Medrano said one of the deputies had been with the agency for six years, while the other had been employed for one year.

Both deputies, who have not been identified, are on paid administrative leave pending an internal policy review.

They are also being provided with counseling services, the Facebook post said.

“The findings of the review will then be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for Grand Jury review,” the post said. “The family in this case has been temporarily relocated and our Crime Victim’s Unit is providing additional services which include counseling.”

