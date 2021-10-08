Cameron County reports 19 COVID-19 deaths, most unvaccinated

Cameron County health officials say there have been 19 additional cases of people who recently died from coronavirus.

Officials say the deaths occurred last month, but were just received from the Texas Department of State Health Services vital statistics data, which was temporarily unavailable.

Of the 19 deaths, 17 were not vaccinated. There were 14 deaths in Brownsville, two in Harlingen and La Feria; and one death in San Benito. The youngest was a Brownsville woman in her 20s and the oldest was a Brownsville man in his 90s.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County is now 1,938.

Officials also reported 66 new cases of the virus. Fifteen were in Harlingen, 14 in Brownsville, San Benito had 11, La Feria had three new cases and Santa Rosa had two. Los Fresnos and Port Isabel each had one new case. A total of 19 cases were reported at the immigration detention centers.