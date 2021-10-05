Hidalgo County reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, 108 new cases

Hidalgo County reported 11 COVID-19 related deaths and 108 additional positive cases Tuesday morning.

The 11 deaths include an Alton man over the age of 70, an Edinburg man in his 50s and a woman over the age of 70, a McAllen man in his 50s and four Pharr residents: two men in their 50s, a woman in her 60s and another over 70. The youngest were a man in his 30s from Weslaco and two men from undisclosed locations, one in his 20s and another in his 40s.

Ten of the 11 people who died were reportedly unvaccinated. Their deaths raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,367.

Tuesday’s positive cases include 18 confirmed cases and 90 probable cases. The county has had a total of 115,650 positive cases, including 67,948 confirmed cases, 45,251 probable cases, and 2,451 suspect cases.

The 108 positive cases include 27 children under the age of 11 years and 16 between the ages of 12 and 19 years .

The county reported nine cases among staff and 77 cases among students in county schools. Since the county began reporting daily positive cases in schools, there have been a total of 737 cases among staff and 2,950 cases among students.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 143 people in county hospitals with the virus, including 131 adults and 12 children. There were 69 people in intensive care units, including 64 adults and five children.

The county also reported that an additional 331 people were released from isolation Tuesday, raising that total to 110,943. There are 1,340 net active cases.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 658,720 COVID-19 tests, and 542,399 of those tests had negative results.