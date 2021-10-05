Edinburg police investigating second fatal auto-pedestrian collision this week

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian collision that happened Monday night.

The collision happened in the 3500 block of North M. Road at about 9:30 p.m., city officials said in a news release Tuesday.

Responding officers found a woman in the roadway and a 2015 dark gray Ford Edge SUV, which had been traveling southbound when it struck 26-year-old Edinburg resident Samantha Rosales.

The Ford’s driver stopped and rendered aid, but Rosales died at the scene.

This is the third fatal auto-pedestrian incident in just a handful of days in Hidalgo County.

On Monday morning, a man who had just been released from the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center was struck and killed by a Weslaco non-emergency vehicle after he ran across a road, according to a news release from the city of Weslaco.

Police identified him Monday as 35-year-old Juan Pedro Guerra.

And over the weekend, a 35-year-old woman turned herself into the Texas Department of Public Safety after learning she was driving a suspect vehicle that struck and killed 19-year-old Ofelia Merlene Proa in San Juan at around 2:04 a.m.

Edith Yacibe Garza, 35, was charged with failure to stop and render aid, resulting in death.