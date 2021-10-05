Edinburg mayor in hospital recently for undisclosed reasons

Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina was discharged from DHR Health on Monday after being treated in the emergency room for undisclosed reasons.

Hospital staff confirmed Tuesday he had been “discharged” from DHR Monday after The Monitor provided his name and date of birth, which is a matter of public record.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation have said it may be related to COVID-19. However, multiple attempts since Monday to reach Molina to confirm whether he suffered a COVID-19 related illness have been unsuccessful as of press time.

Molina was notably absent from Tuesday’s city council meeting; however, the city was unable to provide any details.

“At this time, we’re unable to comment as we are unaware of any situation,” said city spokesperson Ashly Custer.

Over the weekend, the mayor was seen out in public for both official city events and events for his reelection campaign.

On Friday, Molina attended a ribbon cutting for the city’s downtown stormwater detention pond and held a “Lunch with the Mayor” event at Taco Ole, located at 2620 W. Freddy Gonzalez Dr.

The following day, he attended a gift card distribution event held at the Edinburg Wellness Center. There, city officials handed out $100 gift cards to vaccinated residents; however, the event was cut short due to excessive heat.

Then on Sunday, Molina held a campaign event at All Children’s Pediatric, a clinic located at 1313 S. Closner Blvd.

