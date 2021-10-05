Brownsville’s threat level eases down a level of severity

Brownsville officials on Tuesday lowered the magnitude of its COVID-19 Threat Level Matrix from level 3 to level 2.

The downward shift from a significant to a moderate threat posed by the coronavirus was prompted by residents willingness to get tested and vaccinated, according to a press release.

“Recent data in Brownsville has indicated a downward trend in COVID-19 cases amongst the community,” the press release stated. “However, city officials want to remind everyone that the pandemic is not over. Being at Level 2 of the Threat Level Matrix signifies remaining vigilant, continuing to wear masks indoors, staying six feet apart from others, and frequent hand washing.”

City officials also urged residents to recognize vaccinations against the coronavirus as “the best line of defense for the highly contagious disease and have proven to be extremely effective in those who have received completed doses of Moderna, Pfizer, or the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.”

COVID-19 vaccinations are provided free and do not require insurance, officials said. Residents can locate providers in their area by logging on to vaccines.gov.

The City of Brownsville created the COVID-19 Threat Level Matrix in 2020.

The City of Brownsville created the COVID-19 Threat Level Matrix in 2020.

To find ways to get tested, vaccinated, and informed in the city, please visit btxcares.com

