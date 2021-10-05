15th defendant named in Starr County drug conspiracy

A 15th person was named in a Starr County drug conspiracy indictment Monday.

Ramiro Eden Clarke was arrested Monday and went before U.S. District Judge Nadia S. Medrano on Tuesday for his initial appearance.

Clarke is the latest person to be named in the drug conspiracy involving 20 arrests made Sept. 15, mostly in Starr County. In spite of the arrests, only 15 names have yet to be disclosed in the indictment.

Clarke was charged with the overall drug conspiracy count and for his participation in an incident involving 207 kilograms of marijuana that were seized Sept. 1, 2020.

Judge Medrano read the charges before Clarke on Tuesday who appeared through video teleconference. Clarke shaked his head as he listened and later acknowledged he understood the charges made against him.

A court-appointed attorney will be assigned to his case.

An arraignment and detention hearing were scheduled for Friday.