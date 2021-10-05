Hinojosa announces candidacy for JP

Cyndi Hinojosa is announcing her candidacy for Cameron County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 2, where she will be on the ballot as a candidate in the March 2022 Democratic Primary, the candidate said in a press release.

With 25 years of experience serving the community in various capacities, Hinojosa pledges to provide the residents of Brownsville a justice of the peace that puts the needs of the people first, with fairness, efficiency, and a commitment to give everyone an opportunity to be heard, her press release states.

“As our community continues to struggle and work their way back from these trying times, I will put them first always as I make decisions that impact everyday life,” she stated.

Employed for almost five years as a parole officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Office, she supervised the mentally impaired caseload. She also was a clinician and assistant program director at La Esperanza Home for Boys for seven years. Most recently, she was in private practice as a counselor, and today she oversees her husband’s law practice.

Her community service includes being a board member of Southwest Key Program Inc., board member of the Community Development Corporation of Brownsville, and Sunshine Haven. She is past board member of Proyecto Juan Diego, the Recording Secretary of the Catholic Daughters-Sacred Heart of Mary Court; and of the Recovery Center of Cameron County.

Hinojosa has been married to Gilberto Hinojosa for 23 years, and together they have a blended family with children: Gina, Xochitl, Miguel, Diego and Maya Hinojosa; and three grandchildren, Matteo and Pablo Donisi and Sebastian Martínez.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Master of Education in Counseling and Guidance from the University of Texas–Pan American and is a licensed professional counselor in the state of Texas.