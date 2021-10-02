Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., signed a disaster declaration following Friday’s massive flooding across several cities in the region.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Brownsville said the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport had more than 10.72 inches between Thursday and Friday.

Officials NWS rain totals from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday indicate the following:

>> Brownsville – 6.5

>> Harlingen – 6.11

>> San Benito – 6.3

>> Los Fresnos- 4.99

>> Laguna Atascosa – 3.95

>> Port Isabel 4.05

La Feria and communities along the Military Highway and the western part of the county had 2 to 5 inches of rain.

According to the National Weather Service, Cameron County remains in a Flash Flood Watch advisory and is classified as a high risk of “excessive rainfall” which can lead low-lying and flood prone areas in Cameron County to receive additional flooding and saturation, Trevino said in a news release on Saturday.

The declaration is “in response to the October 2021 Flood Event and the significant threats to life, health, and property.”

Residents who experienced any flood or property damage on Friday is asked to visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at https://damage.tdem.texas.gov to report the problems.

Trevino said the declaration of disaster is good for 7 days and will be renewed by Commissioners’ Court.

