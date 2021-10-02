Home Local News Photo Gallery: Texas Women for Reproductive Rights rally and march in downtown... People hold up signs and chant as they walk down 6th street Saturday at the Texas Women for Reproductive Rights rally and march in downtown Brownsville.The march is part of a national call by Women's March and other allies to to mobilize and defend reproductive rights across the nation on Oct. 2 ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court's 2021-2022 session.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Local NewsMediaPhotoThe Brownsville Herald Photo Gallery: Texas Women for Reproductive Rights rally and march in downtown Brownsville By Denise Cathey - The Brownsville Herald - October 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp People hold up signs and chant as they walk down 6th street Saturday at the Texas Women for Reproductive Rights rally and march in downtown Brownsville. The march is part of a national call by Women’s March and other allies to to mobilize and defend reproductive rights across the nation on Oct. 2 ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2021-2022 session.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Alicia Ramos, of Brownsville, holds up her sign Saturday at the Texas Women for Reproductive Rights rally and march in downtown Brownsville.The march is part of a national call by Women’s March and other allies to to mobilize and defend reproductive rights across the nation on Oct. 2 ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2021-2022 session.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Letty Hernandez, of Brownsville, yells a chant about reproductive rights into a megaphone Saturday at the Texas Women for Reproductive Rights rally and march in downtown Brownsville. The march is part of a national call by Women’s March and other allies to to mobilize and defend reproductive rights across the nation on Oct. 2 ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2021-2022 session.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Marchers wave ACLU flags Saturday at the Texas Women for Reproductive Rights rally and march in downtown Brownsville.The march is part of a national call by Women’s March and other allies to to mobilize and defend reproductive rights across the nation on Oct. 2 ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2021-2022 session.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Volunteer Vicente Martinez leads the marchers in chants Saturday at the Texas Women for Reproductive Rights rally and march in downtown Brownsville.The march is part of a national call by Women’s March and other allies to to mobilize and defend reproductive rights across the nation on Oct. 2 ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2021-2022 session.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) A marcher holds up a sign Saturday at the Texas Women for Reproductive Rights rally and march in downtown Brownsville.The march is part of a national call by Women’s March and other allies to to mobilize and defend reproductive rights across the nation on Oct. 2 ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2021-2022 session.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Eunice Almaguer raises her arms in the air as she chants “¡Vote Vote Vote, machista el que no vote!” Saturday at the Texas Women for Reproductive Rights rally and march in downtown Brownsville.The march is part of a national call by Women’s March and other allies to to mobilize and defend reproductive rights across the nation on Oct. 2 ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2021-2022 session.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) A woman holds a Bible as she stands apart from the crowd Saturday outside the Texas Women for Reproductive Rights rally and march in downtown Brownsville.The march is part of a national call by Women’s March and other allies to to mobilize and defend reproductive rights across the nation on Oct. 2 ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2021-2022 session.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Brownsville City Commissioner Nurith Galonsky addresses the crowd in Spanish Saturday at the Texas Women for Reproductive Rights rally and march in downtown Brownsville.The march is part of a national call by Women’s March and other allies to to mobilize and defend reproductive rights across the nation on Oct. 2 ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2021-2022 session.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Teresa Saldivar, Committee Chair with Awesome Women in Action, addresses the crowd Saturday at the Texas Women for Reproductive Rights rally and march in downtown Brownsville.The march is part of a national call by Women’s March and other allies to to mobilize and defend reproductive rights across the nation on Oct. 2 ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2021-2022 session.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Marchers Erika and Arianna listen to a speech Saturday at the Texas Women for Reproductive Rights rally and march in downtown Brownsville.The march is part of a national call by Women’s March and other allies to to mobilize and defend reproductive rights across the nation on Oct. 2 ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2021-2022 session.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hawks end streak with victory in Bird Bowl EXPLAINER: Why maintaining same property tax rate causes homeowners to pay more Filling the need: BISD looks for new staff with job fair