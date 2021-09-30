The Federal Aviation Administration has extended the public comment period for the Draft Programmatic Environmental Assessment for the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Launch Vehicle Program at the SpaceX Boca Chica Launch Site in Cameron County.

The public comment period has been extended to Nov. 1, 2021 after a request was made for the extension, the FAA announced in a news release Wednesday. The public comment period was to end on Oct. 18.

The FAA invites interested agencies, organizations, Native American tribes, and members of the public to submit comments on all aspects of the Draft PEA. Comments or questions on the Draft PEA can be addressed to Ms. Stacey Zee, SpaceX PEA, c/o ICF, 9300 Lee Highway, Fairfax, VA 22031. Comments may also be submitted by email to [email protected]

Those planning to submit comments are advised that their information -including personal information- may be made publicly available at any time. The FAA states while you can ask us in your comment to withhold from public review your personal identifying information, the FAA cannot guarantee that the FAA will be able to do so.

The FAA will hold two virtual public hearings to solicit comments from the public concerning the scope and content of the Draft PEA. The hearings have been moved to Oct. 18 and Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. CST.

The FAA invites all interested parties to attend the meeting. The FAA will send out instructions for joining the meeting by Oct. 15, 2021. Interested parties may also sign up to receive project updates on the PEA using the following link: https://www.faa.gov/space/stakeholder_engagement/spacex_starship/

The Draft PEA is available on the FAA Office of Commercial Space Transportation website: https://www.faa.gov/space/stakeholder_engagement/spacex_starship/

Hardcopies of the Draft PEA can be found at the following locations:

>> Brownsville Public Library, Main Branch located at 2600 Central Blvd;

>> Brownsville Public Library, Southmost Branch located at 4320 Southmost Road;

>> The Cameron County Judge’s Office located at 1100 E Monroe St Suite 218, Brownsville.