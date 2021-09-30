Edinburg police investigating fatal shooting

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a shooting after officers found a woman dead Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release issued Thursday, the city said police were called to a business in the 300 block of Conquest Boulevard just after 5 p.m. Wednesday and found the body of a 41-year-old woman who had sustained a gunshot wound.

“This is still an ongoing investigation and at this time, the identity of the woman is not being released pending notification of next of kin,” the release stated.

