315 pounds of cocaine seized following Donna traffic stop

A traffic stop in Donna on Monday resulted in the seizure of more than 300 pounds of cocaine concealed in 39 car batteries and the arrest of two suspects.

Rodrigo Aguilar-Rosas, a Mexican citizen born in 1985, and Victor Hugo Gil-Martinez, a Mexican citizen born in 1993, were charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute approximately 315 pounds of cocaine and approximately 13 pounds of methamphetamine, court records show.

The bust happened after a Hidalgo County deputy constable conducted a traffic stop on Aguilar-Rosas and, after questioning, received consent to search his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

“Within the bed of the truck agents discovered a car battery concealing four (4) packages of a substance,” the complaint stated.

A field test indicated the substance was cocaine.

Federal authorities say Aguilar-Rosas was aware of the drugs and told investigators there was more cocaine at his residence in Edinburg and provided consent to search.

That’s where investigators made contact with Gil-Martinez.

“Within the target residence, agents discovered an additional thirty-nine (39) car batteries. Upon a search of the batteries, agents discovered multiple packages of substances believed to be controlled substances,” the complaint stated.

Field tests indicated the substances were cocaine and methamphetamine.

“Aguilar-Rosas stated he is paid five hundred dollars a week for the transportation, delivery and storing of narcotics,” the complaint said. “Aguilar-Rosas stated that he has picked up batteries concealing narcotics from individuals on multiple occasions around the Rio Grande Valley, Texas area.”

Gil-Martinez told investigators he also was paid $500 a week to help Aguilar-Rosas with opening and delivering the batteries, according to federal prosecutors.

The suspects made a first appearance Tuesday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Juan F. Alanis who ordered them temporarily held without bond pending probable cause and detention hearings scheduled for Friday afternoon, court records show.