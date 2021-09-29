McAllen Kids Marathon kicks off Friday

The 8th annual McAllen Kids Marathon Kickoff Mile is set for this Friday at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m.

A collaboration between McAllen ISD, the city of McAllen and several public and private entities, the marathon challenges children to get into the habit of daily exercise and run the equivalent of 26.2 miles over a four month period.

The honor-based challenge allows kids to rack up miles doing any movement activity, like playing, running, walking or dancing.

“After the Kickoff Mile, kids will log their miles during the fall and finish their 26-mile marathon in January,” the district said in promotional material. “Kids can win t-shirts and medals.”

The marathon is free for kids in elementary and middle schools from all communities.

Registration and more information on the event is available at www.mcallenkidsmarathon.com.