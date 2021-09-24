Cameron County reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, all unvaccinated

County health officials said Thursday that five more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes. All reported deaths were not vaccinated.

The individuals included two men from Harlingen, one in his 60s and the other in his 70s, a man from Los Fresnos in his 80s and two women from San Benito, one in her 30s and the other in her 50s. This raises the total number of coronavirus related deaths reported in Cameron County to 1,895, the health department said.

Also Thursday, the health department said it has received confirmation on an additional 94 laboratory reports of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases reported in Cameron County to 51,725. Of those new cases, 20 were laboratory reports of COVID-19 reported from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers addressing the COVID-19 cases in their facilities, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Combes, Harlingen, La Feria, Laguna Vista, Los Fresnos, Olmito, Palm Valley, Primera, Rio Hondo, San Benito and Santa Rosa, the health department said.

There have also been an additional 75 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 47,388.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within communities.

As of Thursday, 79.21% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 92.48% has received at least one dose. In addition, 85.30% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 93.26% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.