In an attempt to curtail the amount of traffic congestion near SpaceX and Boca Chica Beach, no-parking signs along the area will soon be erected.

Cameron County Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted to allow the county’s legal division to direct the Texas Department of Transportation to place the signs that will restrict parking on Highway 4 near Boca Chica Beach. Because Highway 4 is a state highway, TxDOT is in control of it.

Juan Gonzalez, chief legal counsel for the county, said County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. and other elected officials have received complaints from the public about traffic congestion in that area of Highway 4.

“With all of the activity in SpaceX and the construction…there’s been an accumulation of people parking. They may be members of the public, they may be SpaceX employees. Either way there has been a congestion there towards the beach and individuals have made that known to the judge and commissioners,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the commission’s vote means that either TxDOT or the county would put up the no-parking signs in the noted area.

“There’s a little bit of work to be done” Gonzalez said.

