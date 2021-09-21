Hidalgo County reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 389 new cases

There were another 10 COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County along with 389 new cases, county officials reported Tuesday.

Two Edinburg men in their 20s and an Edinburg man in his 30s are among the 10 individuals recently deceased due to COVID-19 related complications. The county’s total number of COVID deaths is now at 3,263.

The new cases included 78 confirmed cases, 309 probable and two suspected cases.

There were two new cases among school staff and 19 new cases among students. Since the county began tracking cases in school, there have been a total of 531 cases among staff and 1,672 cases among students.

For the county as a whole, there are now a total of 113,156 cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 67,406 were confirmed, 43,323 were probable and 2,427 suspected.

There are currently 2,177 active cases.

Additionally, the county reported there were 251 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 of which 226 are adult patients and 25 are pediatric patients.

A total of 102 patients are being treated in intensive care units. Of those, 97 are adult patients and five are pediatric.