408 new cases, 15 deaths related to COVID in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported 15 COVID-19 related deaths along with 408 new cases Wednesday morning.

The county’s 15 deaths include a McAllen girl younger than 19. The county’s COVID-19 death toll is 3,225 as of Wednesday morning.

The 408 new cases include 118 confirmed, 286 probable and four suspected cases. There have now been a total of 111,477 positive cases in the county, including 67,026 confirmed, 42,031 probable and 2,420 suspected cases.

Nearly half of the county’s newly reported cases were children, including 123 cases of individuals ages 11 and under, and 71 cases of individuals ages 12 through 19.

The county reported that eight of the new cases were staff members in county schools and 50 were students. Since the county began tracking these numbers, there have been a total of 389 school staff testing positive, and 1,268 students.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 295 people in county hospitals with the virus, including 267 adults and 28 children. Additionally, the county reported 120 people in intensive care units with the virus, which included 115 adults and five children.

There were an additional 386 people released from isolation Wednesday, raising that total to 106,031. The county has 2,221 net active cases.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 633,733 COVID-19 tests, and 521,587 of those tests had negative results.