PHOTOS: 9/11 remembrance in Harlingen By Denise Cathey - The Brownsville Herald - September 13, 2021 Kay Polt unfurls her American flag Saturday morning for the City of Harlingen's 20th Anniversary of Patriot Day Ceremony at the Valley International Airport. The ceremony served as a memorial for the lives lost in the attack on Sept. 11, 2001.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Photos of the World Trade Center and the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attack line the entrance for event attendees Saturday morning for the City of Harlingen's 20th Anniversary of Patriot Day Ceremony at the Valley International Airport. The ceremony served as a memorial for the lives lost in the attack on Sept. 11, 2001.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Girl Scout Troop member Gabriella Meza, her mother Maria and member Gabriella Gonzalez grab handfuls of small American flags to pass out Saturday morning for the City of Harlingen's 20th Anniversary of Patriot Day Ceremony at the Valley International Airport. The ceremony served as a memorial for the lives lost in the attack on Sept. 11, 2001.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) An honor guard of Harlingen Police Department, the Harlingen Fire Department and the Transportation Security Administration walk in single file for the Presentation of Colors Saturday morning for the City of Harlingen's 20th Anniversary of Patriot Day Ceremony at the Valley International Airport. The ceremony served as a memorial for the lives lost in the attack on Sept. 11, 2001.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Heidi Dill sings the national anthem Saturday morning for the City of Harlingen's 20th Anniversary of Patriot Day Ceremony at the Valley International Airport. The ceremony served as a memorial for the lives lost in the attack on Sept. 11, 2001.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Mayor of Harlingen Chris Boswell addresses the crowd Saturday morning for the City of Harlingen's 20th Anniversary of Patriot Day Ceremony at the Valley International Airport. The ceremony served as a memorial for the lives lost in the attack on Sept. 11, 2001.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Jorge Bustilloz, of the TSA and retired U.S. Air Force, shares with the crowd what it was like to be in the Pentagon during the 9/11 attacks Saturday morning for the City of Harlingen's 20th Anniversary of Patriot Day Ceremony at the Valley International Airport. The ceremony served as a memorial for the lives lost in the attack on Sept. 11, 2001.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) U.S. Army veteran Lupita Perez sits in the front row Saturday morning for the City of Harlingen's 20th Anniversary of Patriot Day Ceremony at the Valley International Airport. Perez joined the reserves following the 9/11 attacks and was deployed to Iraq for 15 months.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Sylvia Flores holds her son James in her arms as she bows her head in prayer Saturday morning for the City of Harlingen's 20th Anniversary of Patriot Day Ceremony at the Valley International Airport. The ceremony served as a memorial for the lives lost in the attack on Sept. 11, 2001.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) U.S. Customs and Border Protection representatives bow their heads in prayer Saturday morning for the City of Harlingen's 20th Anniversary of Patriot Day Ceremony at the Valley International Airport. The ceremony served as a memorial for the lives lost in the attack on Sept. 11, 2001.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) A woman bows her head during a moment of silence for the civillian lives lost on 9/11 Saturday morning for the City of Harlingen's 20th Anniversary of Patriot Day Ceremony at the Valley International Airport. The ceremony served as a memorial for the lives lost in the attack on Sept. 11, 2001.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Kay Polt unfurls her American flag Saturday morning for the City of Harlingen's 20th Anniversary of Patriot Day Ceremony at the Valley International Airport. The ceremony served as a memorial for the lives lost in the attack on Sept. 11, 2001.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)