COVID-19 deaths continue to climb in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported 15 COVID-19 related deaths and 315 additional positive cases of the virus Wednesday morning.

The deaths include a woman from Alamo, three women and a man from Donna, a woman and two men from Edinburg, a man from McAllen, a woman and three men from Pharr, and two men from undisclosed locations. They ranged in ages from their 30s to their 70s, according to a news release from the county.

The county’s COVID-19 related death toll rose to 3,062 with Wednesday’s reported deaths.

Wednesday’s 315 positive cases include 141 confirmed cases and 174 probable cases. The new cases were largely made up of younger people. Children in the age group of 11 and under made up the highest number of positive cases. The county reported that that age group had 61 positive cases, and children ages 12 through 19 had 49 positive cases.

Additionally, 104 of Wednesday’s reported cases were from local school districts, of which 89 were students.

The county has had a total of 106,524 positive cases, including 65,582 confirmed cases, 38,671 probable cases, and 2,271 suspect cases.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 480 people in county hospitals with the virus, including 455 adults and 25 children. There were 133 people in intensive care units, of which 129 were adults and four were children.

The county reported that an additional 396 people were released from isolation Wednesday, raising that total to 100,054. There are 3,408 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 603,842 COVID-19 tests, and 496,520 of those tests had negative results.