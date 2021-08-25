Accused Hidalgo County courthouse window shooter gets $600K bond

A judge Wednesday arraigned a man charged in relation to a drive-by shooting of the new Hidalgo County Courthouse in the early hours of Aug. 17.

Justice of the Peace Jason Peña arraigned Eduardo Vela II, 30, on a second-degree criminal mischief charge with a bond set at $600,000.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the new courthouse site in Edinburg the morning of Aug. 17, and met with foremen in charge of the project who had found damage to the building that included 14 broken windows, three damaged wall panels and two damaged ceiling tiles that appeared to have been caused by gunfire.

“Sheriff’s Investigators and Crime Scene Specialists were summoned to the scene to process for evidence and interview witnesses,” the release read. “Multiple bullet fragments were recovered at the scene and submitted into evidence for processing.”

Working with Edinburg police, investigators learned the department received calls the morning of Aug. 17 about gunshots near Chapin and MonMack roads and near the courthouse just before 2 a.m.

“Sheriff’s Investigators obtained video surveillance footage from a local business near the courthouse in which a Dodge Challenger is seen traveling South on 12th Street from McIntyre Street, being followed by a white Nissan Rogue (SUV),” the release said. “The Dodge Challenger travelled at a slow rate of speed as muzzle flashes became visible on the vehicle’s passengers side.”

The sheriff’s office identified the driver of the Dodge Challenger as Vela and the driver of the Nissan Rogue as his girlfriend, Jazmine Gomez. Edinburg officers had responded to a disturbance which occurred prior to the shooting on Joby Street at approximately 1:09 a.m., the release said.

According to the release, investigators took Vela into custody on Aug. 24 without incident.

“The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Edinburg Police Department for their assistance throughout this investigation,” it reads. “This is an ongoing investigation and investigators are searching for any additional information or witnesses.”

Authorities asked the public to call the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114, or to remain anonymous, call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.

RELATED READING: