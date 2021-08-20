Hurricane Grace to have little impact on the Rio Grande Valley

Although Hurricane Grace is now over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen Friday, the hurricane will have little impact in the Rio Grande Valley.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports the main impact for Deep South Texas will be an increased risk of rip currents, increased swells, and coastal runup at South Padre Island and Boca Chica beaches this weekend.

Grace is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast of Mexico late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

The NWS reports there is also the possibility that some rain bans on the north side of Grace could move across the Valley beginning Friday and will continue into the weekend. Forecasters say there is the potential for isolated locally heavy rain.

There’s a 20% chance of rain Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers that night, and a 40% chance of showers on Saturday.