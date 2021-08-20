Children continue to lead new COVID-19 cases in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported 303 additional positive cases Friday morning, and nearly a third of those numbers include students and staff from local schools.

According to a news release, 25 staff members and 59 students account for 84 of the 303 new COVID-19 cases in the county. Even more alarming is that 132 of the 303 new cases include those under the age of 19.

Children under 12, which can’t be vaccinated against the virus, accounted for 89 of the new cases — the highest reported cases of all of the age groups.

The new cases include 108 confirmed cases and 195 probable cases, which collectively raise the county’s total reported number of positive cases to 105,508. Those numbers include 65,128 confirmed cases, 38,109 probable cases, and 2,271 suspect cases.

The news comes on the same day that the county reported six additional COVID-19 related deaths. The deaths include an Alton man in his 40s, a Donna man in his 50s, an Edinburg man in his 30s, a Weslaco man in his 60s, and two men from McAllen, one in his 20s and the other in his 60s.

The deaths reported Friday morning raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,029.

As of Friday morning, there were 459 people in county hospitals with COVID-19 related issues, including 411 adults and 48 children. The county also reported there were118 people in intensive care units, of which 112 are adults and six are children.

Additionally, there were 414 people released from isolation, raising that total to 98,650. There were 3,829 net active cases in the county as of Friday morning.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 598,313 COVID-19 tests, and 491,965 of those cases had negative results.